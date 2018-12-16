‘Did Stacey flash her Dooley?’…

Stacey Dooley has been crowned the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing champion – but her win has been overshadowed after fans thought she went commando during her Paso Doble routine.

The BBC broadcaster, who won alongside pro partner Kevin Clifton on Saturday night, left fans aghast after she appeared to flash her lady bits after seemingly opting to not wear underwear during her final performance.

Towards the end of her routine, Stacey began whipping her dress back and forth, and as the skirt started to lift off the floor, many eagle-eyed viewers thought they were getting to see a bit too much of the 31-year-old.

One fan asked: ‘Someone clear this up for me?! Where are Stacey’s knickers?!’

Another said: ‘Did stacey forget to put some knickers on in her last dance or did i not see a lot of what i shouldnt have.’

A third added: ‘Watching Strictly final husband has checked on replay and firmly suspect Stacey Dooley not wearing pants whilst performing final dance!’

While a fourth joked: ‘Why was Stacey flashing her Dooley!?’

However, one viewer put all the questions to bed, as on closer inspection it turns out the Strictly champ was in fact wearing a nude coloured bodysuit.

Sharing a close-up of the moment-in-question, they captioned the shot: ‘Calm down twitter. Stacey Dooley was wearing knickers. #StrictlyFinal #strictly2018 #strictly.’

And as we’ve come to know and love of the journalist, Stacey saw the funny side of her unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, tweeting later Saturday night: ‘I’ve won strictly and flashed my knickers. A perfect Sat night.’

After being crowned the winners, Stacey paid tribute to her partner Kevin – who finally lifted the Glitterball trophy after finding himself in the final a previous four times.

She said: ‘I’ve had the most incredible time. It’s daunting doing something you haven’t done before – you feel silly, you feel like a bit of an idiot.

‘But Kevin walks you through – and you so deserve this.’

Congrats to Stacey and Kevin!