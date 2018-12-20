Strictly Come Dancing 2019: THIS radio star ‘confirms’ their spot in line-up with shock confession

It's not even 2019 yet!

Strictly Come Dancing might have only finished last week, but it looks like rumours have already started swirling about next year’s line-up.

And just days after Stacey Dooley held up that glitterball, now Radio 2 star Chris Evans has claimed he’s already said yes to the 2019 show – a whopping nine months before it starts.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Joe Sugg sends Strictly viewers into a frenzy after ‘confirming’ Dianne Buswell romance with THIS snap

Appearing on BBC One’s The One Show, the 52-year-old was asked by host Alex Jones: ‘If rumours are to be believed, Chris Evans, you probably won’t have time to do panto next year. Can you deny or confirm that you will be on Strictly?’

The star then replied: ‘Well, I have said yes, I have said yes.’

He then joked he only wants to take part so his wife, Natasha Shishmanian, can get tickets: ‘I’ll be petrified backstage, shaky legs and everything. It’s not about me, it’s about Tash getting in.

‘I haven’t signed. I saw the commissioning editor. Everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now. We’re doing it now.’

Chris’ shock announcement comes after Alan Carr also hinted he could be getting into a sparkly leotard soon as he was asked about joining Strictly on Loose Women earlier in the week.

Coleen Nolan asked: ‘I’ve heard you might be down to do Strictly next year. I really want to see you do Strictly.’

Alan, 42, then admitted he would be tempted, but only if the Beeb changed one thing about the show.

‘I will do it, but next year, I’ve got a busy year. They cornered me and they said, “Would you do it?”‘ he said.

‘But listen, I would do it, but I hate those VTs where, you know what I mean? “Hello, we’re doing salsa, so we’re off to a dips factory”. Like WHAT!?

‘All to test a move, or like [in] a museum, and you’re like, “No, I need to be in that studio now doing the practice!”‘

Taken from our sister site Woman.