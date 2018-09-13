The pain is already proving difficult for this star

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 hasn’t even hit our screens yet but one contestant has already been left in agonising pain.

Vick Hope has confessed in a behind-the-scenes video that she’s in A LOT of discomfort thanks to gruelling rehearsals with dance partner Graziano Di Prima ahead of the first show of the series.

The DJ is getting ready to perform the Jive and it sounds like practising the fast routine has already taken its toll – but she’s still loving every second.

‘My body is hurting in bits that I didn’t even know I had,’ Vick, 28, confessed in the footage.

‘I’m in agony, and I never knew that agony could feel so good.’

Yikes! Being in pain isn’t the only problem blighting Vick whilst rehearsing as she also admitted that her hair has been getting tangled in her microphone – whoops.

‘We could both wear hairnets,’ the radio star joked. ‘Really go for the sexy vibe.’

Well it would certainly be a new look for Strictly!

It doesn’t end there as Vick has discovered that she can’t seem to click her fingers for the routine.

The latest Strictly star chopped part of one of her digits off by accident when she was a child.

‘I’ve got quite stiff fingers,’ Vick admitted.

But despite all of these issues, Vick’s partner Graziano has been left impressed by her dance skills so far.

‘She is really working hard all day,’ the Italian said. ‘She likes to be precise. She will be good.’

Sounds promising!

It was revealed during Saturday night’s launch show that Vick would be partnered with Strictly newbie Graziano and she seemed pretty chuffed about it.

‘Ecstatic to be partnered with @GrazianoDiPrima, oh my days he is INCREDIBLE, we are so excited to get dancing for you,’ Vick tweeted after the programme.

We can’t wait to see these two hit the dance floor when Strictly returns to our screens on Saturday 22 September.