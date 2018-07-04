Strictly Come Dancing couple reunite with loved up selfie following shock split rumours

It looks like these two are definitely back on

After rumours of a split had began plaguing headlines, it was easy to assume that the Strictly Come Dancing curse had struck once again.

However, despite the allegations, it would appear that Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell and her Emmerdale beau Anthony Quinlan are still on track with their relationship – after the pair disputed the allegations and reunited for a loved up selfie.

Over the course of the past few months, it had been alleged that the duo had split due to their long distance relationship.

Having been introduced back in December of 2017 through Gemma Atkinson, who had appeared on last years season of Strictly, it was being alleged that the duo were to become the first real life celeb-pro couple to appear on Strictly together later this year.

However last month, a source had shattered our hopes of a real life Mr and Mrs competing to become ballroom royalty – as a source had told The Sun: ‘It seems the curse of Strictly is even affecting couples who just look like they’ll appear together’.

The source had then added, ‘Anthony and Dianne insist the split is down to job commitments, as she’s based in London for Strictly and he’s mostly in Leeds filming Emmerdale’.

However, it would appear that Anthony and Dianne have squashed the rumours – having shared an adorable snap onto social media.

Sharing a snap of herself and Anthony, Dianne has captioned the cute selfie with a rather telling message. The dancing pro writes, ‘How I like to spend my days off’.

Fans have been quick to comment messages of relief on Dianne’s snap, with replies reading things such as ‘Beautiful couple’ and ‘So glad you two have sorted things out’.

Just four days ago, the pair had also made a very public united front – having attended a private preview of the exclusive Ford Go Faster experience in Manchester.

Taking to social media, Dianne had also shared a snap of herself and Anthony enjoying their day out.

We’re glad to see the pair appear to be moving on happily with their relationship.

Now, lets just hope this means Anthony will be taking to the dance floor in the name of Strictly this autumn!

