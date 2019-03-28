Oh no!

It looks like another couple have fallen victim to the dreaded Strictly Come Dancing curse as Stacey Dooley has reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years.

The 32-year-old – who won the BBC show last year – is said to have broken up with Sam Tucknott after their relationship was put ‘under strain’ by her busy schedule.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Strictly’s Karen Clifton breaks down in tears after barber REFUSES to cut her hair: ‘I felt really c**p’

A source said: ‘Stacey confided in her friends that she was struggling to hold down her romance with Sam because her life has been a whirlwind after Strictly.

‘She barely saw him during the month-long tour and has gone straight back into filming documentaries and has been travelling all over the world.’

Since finishing her stint on Strictly, Stacey’s career has soared – and as well as touring with professional partner Kevin Clifton, she’s also filmed BBC show Glow Up, travelled to America to make a new documentary and visited Uganda to make a short film for Comic Relief.

Meanwhile, Sam has reportedly been staying in London to work on his personal training business.

Speaking to The Sun, the insider added: ‘Their lives have just gone in different directions.

‘They have a close circle of friends who hope things might yet work out but it’s not looking likely. It was very emotional and has been tough on them both.’

This comes after it was claimed the pair were going through a ‘rocky patch’ last year following reports Sam was ‘jealous’ of his girlfriend’s relationship with Strictly pro Kevin.

But seemingly hitting back at the rumours, journalist Stacey took to Instagram with a sweet photo of the pair asleep on a plane in December captioned with a simple punch emoji.

The telly star even hinted she could be ready to welcome children in the near future, as she told The Times: ‘In the future [having children] is something I would like, but work is so brilliant at the minute, it would be too soon.’

Stacey and Sam join the growing list of stars who have sadly split following their time on Strictly.

Louise Redknapp called things quits with ex Jamie after 19 years of marriage following her stint on the show, while more recently Seann Walsh broke up with his girlfriend after a drunken snog with professional Katya Jones.

CelebsNow has reached out to Stacey’s reps for comment.