The Strictly judge managed to give viewers a little more than they'd bargained for during the show...

Tis’ the season of sequins and glitterballs. Yup, it’s Strictly Come Dancing time!

With a fresh batch of celeb dancers currently hoping to snatch the trophy, we’re already very caught up in all things ballroom.

And, in fear of becoming the most dramatic viewers ever, we like to have very big reactions to absolutely *everything* during our weekly Strictly sesh.

So we couldn’t help but find ourselves gobsmacked during yesterday’s episode – after Strictly judge Darcey Bussell suffered a slight wardrobe mishap during her grand entrance.

As Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced the 49-year-old onto the ballroom floor, Darcey began sashaying down the stairs – flinging the skirt of her dress from side to side as she did so.

And whilst the panelist did manage to make it look simply fab, the smooth move also exposed a little more than originally intended… having lifted up to flash her knickers to the camera!

But hey, we’d be over the moon if we’d managed to maintain even an ounce of Darcey’s grace all the times we’ve accidentally flashed our own knickers.

We weren’t the only ones to spot Darcey’s wardrobe malfunction – as fellow Strictly viewers also took to social media to point out the moment.

One shared: ‘Did Darcey just flash her knickers’.

Another added: ‘Did we just see Darcey’s knickers?!’

Another sympathetic viewer posted: ‘Did Darcey accidentally flash her knickers! That would be my absolute nightmare on TV!’

Tbh, we can think of much, much worse things to happen. And at least you still looked fab, Darcey!

It’s been a very heated week for the Strictly contenders, as one couple will get the first official boot from the show during tonight’s episode!

During the Saturday Strictly installment, judges failed to assure celebs that their spot on the show was safe – with a series of low scores being handed out, including an emotional Katie Piper‘s score of 13.

We’ll be waiting with baited breath for tonight!