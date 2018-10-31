Interesting stuff...

Talk of the allusive Strictly Come Dancing curse is strife in the air, with the current series causing lots of love life drama.

Following the media storm surrounding Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, viewers are speculating the curse may have struck again.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Seann Walsh divides viewers with tongue-in-cheek ‘drunken video’ comment

Recently, Joe Sugg and his professional partner Dianne Buswell set tongues wagging after allegedly becoming romantically involved.

Earlier this month, Dianne split from her Emmerdale actor boyfriend, Anthony Quinlan, after almost a year together.

Many thought the end of 29-year-old Dianne’s relationship marked the beginning of a new one – with speculation that the Strictly babe had begun a dalliance with her 27-year-old partner.

The pair have now addressed the rumours, sharing a very telling video last night – with Dianne even calling Joe her ‘boyfriend’!

Taking to Joe’s YouTube account, the duo laughed off reports – as they jokingly pretended to be in a relationship.

‘As you can see, Dianne and myself. We’re in my house,’ Joe said to the camera.

‘Dianne’s around my house for a YouTube video, it must mean we’re going out with each other,’ he added.

Continuing the joke, Dianne then said: ‘It must mean that. Hello, boyfriend.’

Replying, Joe sarcastically said: ‘If a girl comes round a boy’s house for a YouTube video, definitely boyfriend and girlfriend.’

Yup, we guess that settles that….

Also shunning the claims that his relationship ended due to the Strictly curse, Dianne’s ex Anthony told the Daily Star: ‘There were all these rumours about the ‘Strictly curse’ but it wasn’t that.

‘I’m actually rooting for Joe and Dianne. They’re doing absolutely amazing in Strictly and I think the world of the girl,’ he said.

‘We’re really close, it just wasn’t meant to be,’ he added finally.

However, love might be in the air elsewhere – as Ashley Roberts and professional dancer Giovanni Pernice are allegedly enjoying a low key romance!

In fact the ballroom stars, who are not partnered together, reportedly hit it off behind the scenes of hit BBC show…