The actor has 25 years of dancing experience

Strictly Come Dancing wouldn’t be the same without a bit of controversy. And the latest news to rock the boat is that Danny John-Jules was once taught to dance by judge Bruno Tonioli.

The 62-year-old Red Dwarf actor has known Bruno for ‘decades’ after the pair trained together at London’s Dance Centre in the seventies.

And, when the dance school’s head choreographer (and former Strictly judge) Arlene Philips was absent, Bruno would even teach Danny’s classes.

‘I have known Bruno for over 35 years,’ Danny – who was partnered with Amy Dowden last night – confessed. ‘We used to do the same class for Arlene and a lady called Libby Rose and sometimes Bruno would take over teaching from them.’

And, knowing how it might look from a viewer’s perspective, Danny said he wants even TOUGHER scoring.

‘I don’t want him to be nice to me on Strictly because it would look like a fix,’ he explained. ”I want him to be as wicked to me as he is to anyone else.’

But, it’s not just the actor’s close friendship with Bruno that has left fans calling it a ‘fix,’ it’s his West End experience too.

One fan asked, ‘Isn’t Danny John Jules a trained dancer? Wasn’t he in Starlight Express?’

Another said: ‘Danny John Jules is a Professional dancer hardly fair now is it # BBCStrictly # StrictlyComeDancing2018 # SCD’

Danny’s not the first of this year’s celebrities to be accused of having previous dance experience, with Steps star Faye Tozer and The Pussycat Dolls’ Ashley Roberts having originated from pop bands too.

And, many Strictly fans think the introduction of the new ‘Couples Choice’ category – which includes contemporary, street or commercial and theatre or jazz, gives commercial dancer Ashley even more of an advantage.

‘So Ashley has no Ballroom & Latin experience we were told. So now she can choose to do a Street/ HipHop dance where she’ll be the professional. This series is losing me,’ one fan tweeted.

But, defending her ‘experience,’ Ashley told Now: ‘I do have rhythm which is always a bonus, and I think I’ll be able to pick it up well but having the guy lead is just foreign to me.

‘What I did in the Dolls were things like booty popping, but I don’t know if there’s that many booty pops in the tango.’

We’re sure you’ll manage to pop one in, Ashley!