Glam in Gucci!

Claudia Winkleman is known for impeccable style, and last night was no exception as she attended GQ Magazine’s 30th anniversary party.

The Strictly Come Dancing host looked super chic as she arrived at the new SushiSamba restaurant in London’s Covent Garden wearing a Gucci jumper.

Claudia, 46, teamed the beige designer garment with a pair of black skinny jeans, which were frayed at the hem, and a stylish pair of matching stilettos.

The mother-of-three carried a black leather clutch bag and completed her look with large gold hoop earrings and her usual wavy hairdo.

It was a pretty low-key look compared to the bright green, glow in the dark heels Claudia wore for Strictly last weekend!

But someone who never does subtle is singer Paloma Faith, who arrived at the GQ party wearing a silver suit.

The 37-year-old star looked sensational in the glittering two-piece which featured floral detailing on the blazer and silver stripes on the trousers.

Paloma teamed the bold suit with a crisp white shirt and bright red lipstick, as she posed up a storm for photographers before heading inside.

Other stars at the party included Anthony Joshua, David Gandy and Tracy Emin.

As well as getting to experience the new SushiSamba, the celebs sipped on Patrón Tequila cocktails, specially created by the restaurant’s very own Richard Woods.