Ooh la la!

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing are guaranteed three things during their intense ballroom schedule…. a major fitness overhaul, enough sequins to last them a lifetime and plenty of romance rumours.

With the most recent series of the hit BBC show causing all manner of dancefloor drama, semi-finalist Joe Sugg and his professional partner Dianne Buswell have managed to set a few tongues wagging with their on-screen chemistry.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Strictly’s Seann Walsh breaks silence on Katya Jones kiss scandal in scathing performance: ‘Did I do anything wrong?’

The 27-year-old YouTuber has become a firm favourite among viewers, with many hoping his onscreen chemistry with 29-year-old Dianne is a little more than business as usual.

Amid the romantic speculation, the dancing duo paid a visit to the This Morning studios for a quick natter with hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes – and they didn’t exactly dispel any speculation…

As Phillip quizzed the couple on the dating rumours, Joe coyly smiled as he responded: ‘Here we go! Do you know what, it’s so nice, I’ve met such a good friend in Dianne…’

Pushing Joe for a concrete answer, Phillip replied: ‘And…?’

Laughing, Joe then responded: ‘We haven’t got time to think of anything like that! We’re so busy dancing…’

After Phillip, 56, asked if that was Joe’s denial, he smiled and cryptically added: ‘We’re so busy dancing! We haven’t got time!’

Following their appearance on the show, a number of viewers have taken to social media to assert their own romantic suspicions…

‘Joe and dianne didn’t deny being together on this morning they totally avoided it. i KNEW it. we all did,’ shared one.

Agreeing, another added: ‘Surely if Joe and Dianne weren’t a thing they would of up right denied it and shut the rumours down in that interview.’

A third added that they ‘sensed a little strictly romance brewing’.

What do you reckon – Strictly pals or something more?! Tweet us @CelebsNow.