‘All rise’ for the next contestant

With our favourite dancing show Strictly Come Dancing just around the corner, another contestant has reportedly been revealed.

Ex-Eastenders barman and former Blue member, Lee Ryan, 35, is set to join the BBC ballroom dancing show.

The official list of contestants is due to be revealed later this month, but rumours have been rife about who is and isn’t going to be fox-trotting their way to victory during the 16th series.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

According to The Mirror, a source said: ‘Lee will make great TV – he’s naturally charismatic and very funny.’

Other contestants said to be competing are former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, Steps singer Faye Tozer and You Tuber Joe Sugg.

Apart from the BBC bosses, the only other people who know the official line-up are returning hosts Claudia Winkleman, 46 and Tess Daly, 49.

More: Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Which celebs are rumoured to be joining the show?

In a recent post Tess, shared a cute pic of the pair to her 354,000 Instagram followers with the caption: ‘Got to snuggle up to this one today @amiclaudiawinkleman So excited for our first day back to work @bbstrictly PLUS we found out the new celeb cast for STRICTLY 2018! Can’t wait to share it with you…! #strictly.’

Fans quickly took to the comments section to try and find out more details of the line-up. One eager fan asked for the specific date and Tess replied directly saying: ‘@Iwilks91 the names start being released on August 13th.’

Lee isn’t the first Blue member to have been a part of the show. In 2004, bandmate Simon Webb, 40, danced his way to the finals with professional dance partner, Kristina Rihanoff, 40, but was beaten by TV presenter Caroline Flack, 38, who took home the disco ball trophy.

We can’t wait to see who will be strutting their stuff this year!

Words by Leanne Carr