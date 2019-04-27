Oh dear!

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones just can’t seem to catch a break after her kissing scandal with comedian Seann Walsh last year.

The professional dancer – who is married to fellow Strictly star Neil Jones – was caught lip locking with her celeb dance partner in 2018, and it sounds like she may be paying the price for this when the new series airs later this year.

Katya has reportedly been axed from the main line up of the BBC dance show, despite the Russian dancer being announced for the professional line-up in March.

According to an insider, Katya has been issued with an ultimatum to either accept a ‘reduced role’ on the next series or ‘walk away.’

However, another insider said the decision to axe anyone before official show details are announced is ‘unfounded.’

‘The decision is not decided until nearer the time and when celebrity pairings have been confirmed,’ the source revealed.

It comes after it was reported that Katya wouldn’t be given a celebrity partner on the upcoming series.

‘Katya knows she is being punished for her actions and the scandal she caused,’ a source explained.

‘She feels BBC bosses are saying she can’t be trusted to act professionally with a celebrity.’

They added to The Sun: ‘Katya can’t leave as Strictly is still a huge gig, and she has to support Neil like he has done for her so many years.’

The 29-year-old first joined the dance competition in 2016, teaming up with politician Ed Balls, who despite his formal background became a real sensation on the show.

She lifted the glitter ball trophy in 2017 after partnering up with Holby City star Joe McFadden.

However last year, things took a slight turn for the worst after she was pictured kissing her dance partner Seann, who was in a relationship with Rebecca Humphries at the time.

Nevertheless, Katya and her hubby Neil, 36, managed to put the drama behind them, with Neil recently admitting: ‘I wasn’t going to allow that one little thing to get in the way of ten very happy years.’

Let’s hope Katya’s career can move on from all the drama as well!