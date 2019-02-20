Dancer says he is true to himself

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has revealed he doesn’t want to label himself because he doesn’t think ‘it’s necessary’.

The 24-year-old, who was pictured kissing Caroline Flack last month, has given a candid interview to the Gay Times where he discusses his decision on not wanting to put a label on his sexuality.

‘For me, it has always been about being happy in that time. You never know how times will change in where you are in your life,’ he told the publication.

‘But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself. Like always following your heart – obviously listen to your brain – but really just at that time in your life.’

The professional dancer continued: ‘I think that it is mad that everything always has to have a label – whether it be the clothes by designers, or whether you are in a relationship or not. Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary.

‘It doesn’t need to be a thing. What’s wrong with talking about it as something simple? I think in the past it has always been like, “We’re going to talk about this now”. Well just talk about it normally – you don’t need to make it about “a this” or “a that”.’

Commenting on what the future may hold, AJ added: ‘At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change and you can’t ever say never, because you don’t know what is around the corner, and you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow.

‘As long as you’re happy, I think that is the main thing. It’s something people forget way too often these days getting so stressed thinking about what other people’s opinions are or what they need to do tomorrow.’

Commenting on when he thinks Strictly Come Dancing will introduce same sex couples, AJ said: ‘I know that everyone always asks when do you think it will happen, the same-sex couple on Strictly? And to be honest I don’t know when it will happen.

‘I think when it does happen, it will happen for the right reason and I think it will be represented great because Strictly always do that through the BBC. I think that it will be embraced, that is for sure,’ he added.

The full interview with AJ can be seen in the March 2019 issue of Gay Times.