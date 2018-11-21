Girls night out on the town!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones enjoyed a night out with fellow dancer Joanne Clifton last night – but her husband Neil Jones was nowhere to be seen.

The lovely ladies attended the launch party of Coq d’Argent’s apres-ski inspired Lodge d’Argent, and they certainly had a good time.

A collaboration with Hennessy Very Special, the winter terrace pop-up featured festive cocktails and alpine snacks – which Katya and Joanne made the most of.

Katya, 29, braved the cold and showed off her slender pins in a burnt orange mini skirt, which she teamed with a black jumper and matching platform boots.

The Russian star completed her look with a beige coloured hat as she posed for photos alongside 35-year-old Joanne.

The blonde dancer kept nice and warm in a striped shaggy coat, which she teamed with a pair of black wet-look trousers and matching boots.

Joanne wore her hair down in a sleek, straight style and completed her look with a black hat and a bright red lip.

It’s not the first time the pair have enjoyed a night out on the town without Neil, 35.

Neither Katya or Joanne are currently competing in this year’s series of Strictly, after Katya and her partner Seann Walsh were eliminated from the show in week five.

The pair caused controversy when they were pictured kissing one another after a night out at a London pub.

At the time, Katya issued a statement via Twitter which read: ‘I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks.

‘I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.’

Meanwhile, Seann, 32, and his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries have split following the incident.