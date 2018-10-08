The couple were caught snogging in the street, despite both having partners...

Katya Jones and Seann Walsh are the latest couple to prove the Strictly curse is a real thing after they were caught SNOGGING in the street last week. And now fans have called for the dance duo to be AXED from the show.

Strictly fans have taken to Twitter in their droves to say Seann, 32, and Katya, 29, should QUIT the show out of respect for their other halves.

‘They shouldn’t need to be kicked off, the shame they must be feeling should make them want to leave without question. Why should their hurt partners have to watch them dance together again? Surely that’s more damaging,‘ one fan tweeted. ‘Neil and @Beckshumps deserve that respect more than Seann and Katya deserve to continue in the competition.’

Another said, ‘How can their partners let them go off to training this week knowing they’re gonna spend all day alone together. It’s a no from me # strictlycurse # seannandkatya # strictly’

Hours after the pictures emerged, both Katya – who is married to Neil Jones – and Seann – who is dating Rebecca Humphries – issued grovelling apologies on Twitter.

Katya tweeted: ‘I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.’

While the comedian said: ‘In light of the story in today’s newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for.’

The pair then pulled out of a planned appearance on Lorraine, before they were spotted looking downcast on their way to training.

The ‘Strictly curse’ is something that has plagued the hit show for years now, and this latest incident apparently has BBC bosses feeling ‘furious’.

But, despite calls for these two to pull out of the competition, a source confirmed they will dance together this weekend, saying: ‘It’s pretty much business as usual.’

Weighing in on the matter on Loose Women, Ruth said: ‘Strictly have confirmed that Seann and Katya will be dancing together this weekend as planned. No-one is pulling out of the show.’

We can’t WAIT to watch this weekend…