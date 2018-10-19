Not again!

It seems as though that dreaded Strictly Come Dancing curse has struck once again, as professional Dianne Buswell has split with her Emmerdale star boyfriend Anthony Quinlan.

The pair have been on and off for almost a year, but are said to have grown apart as Dianne, 29, continues in the competition with her current partner Joe Sugg.

A spokesperson for the pro dancer confirmed the split in a statement which reads: ‘Due to their busy schedules and distance they have split but still remain really close friends.’

Despite the break up, it’s thought the pair – who took a break from their long distance relationship earlier this year – are still on good terms.

An insider revealed: ‘They are quite a fiery pair and have been clashing a bit more than often lately. A couple of weeks ago they just decided enough was enough and ended things.

‘There’s not bad blood between them but it looks like a reconciliation is off the cards this time. Last time they split she was really upset but this time around she doesn’t seem that bothered.’

Speaking to The Sun, the source continued: ‘He’s up north and she’s down south and things just weren’t working any more so they’ve knocked it on the head despite being quite serious.

‘She’s having a lot of fun with the show at the moment and is enjoying spending time with her dance partner Joe.’

Another insider revealed to The Mirror: ‘Backstage they [Joe and Dianne] are inseparable even when they are not rehearsing.’

The sad news comes just two weeks after comedian Seann Walsh, 32, was caught getting intimate with his Strictly partner Katya Jones, 29.

Katya – who is married to Strictly co-star Neil Jones – was forced to make an apology for their ‘drunken mistake’ after pictures emerged of them kissing outside a pub in London.