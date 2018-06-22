The ‘Strictly curse’ strikes again: Soap star splits from pro-dancer girlfriend ahead of new series

The show hasn't even started yet and there's already a break-up...

Anthony Quinlan and his Strictly professional dancer girlfriend Dianne Buswell are reportedly going their separate ways, splitting after just under a year together.

Emmerdale actor Anthony was reportedly being lined up to appear on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing – where Dianne works as a pro dancer.

The pair were introduced last year by Dianne’s fellow Strictly co-star Gemma Atkinson, who is a friend of soap star Anthony.

It’s thought that the couple reportedly split due to the strain of their respective work commitments, with Dianne in London and Anthony mostly working in Leeds.

‘It seems the curse of Strictly is even affecting couples who just look like they’ll appear together,’ a source told The Sun.

‘Anthony and Dianne insist the split is down to job commitments, as she’s based in London for Strictly and he’s mostly in Leeds filming Emmerdale.’

The pair appeared to confirm their relationship back in December, after they were spotted together for the first time.

However, the former couple reportedly split briefly in February, before reuniting once again in April.

It’s now not clear yet whether Anthony will sign up as a celebrity contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – but Dianne is certainly excited about heading back to the show for the second year!

The 29-year-old pro took to her Instagram to share her excitement about the programme, as she reflected on her first year on Strictly.

She wrote: ‘Throw back Thursday to on this day a year ago I could finally announce I was the new pro on Strictly come dancing , what a year it has been one of the most incredible opportunities I have ever been given !

‘The uk has been so friendly to me and this show has given me so much joy ! Looking forward to my second year #tbt #oneyearagotoday #strictlycomedancing @amy_dowden @nadiyabychkova@bbcstrictly’.

Dianne will re-join her fellow pro dancers for the show this year – including Karen and Kevin Clifton, Anton Du Beke, and AJ Pritchard.

This year will be the first series without Brendan Cole – who was famously axed from Strictly earlier this year.

