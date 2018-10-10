It's no wonder the couple got so close...

Seann Walsh’s girlfriend revealed how she turned their Shepherds Bush flat into an ‘at home’ dance studio for the comedian to rehearse with Katya Jones, weeks before the pair were caught snogging.

Rebecca Humphries – who publicly DUMPED Seann, 32, for spending her birthday getting off with another woman – turned their flat upside down in order to provide him and Katya, 29, all the space they needed to give Strictly their best shot.

‘We have moved half our (very heavy) furniture to create a Shepherds Bush at home dance studio,’ she explained last month.

Weeks after commending Seann and Katya for putting so much effort into training, saying: ‘These two legends are working their a***s off,’ Rebecca called time on her five-year relationship with Seann after pictures emerged of the Strictly couple kissing in the street.

Both Katya – who is married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones – and Seann offered grovelling apologies on Twitter, but Rebecca claimed in her public statement that she hadn’t been issued her own apology.

‘It’s incredibly good of Sean(n) and Katya to apologise in the media. I have received nothing, other than the support of my family, friends and a host of strangers on the internet who all wanted to make sure I was OK.’

Discussing the events of that night, she added: ‘Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday. I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink.

‘We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on. He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I’ve questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour.’

The pair are expected to perform the Charleston this weekend, despite growing pressure from viewers for Seann to bow out of the competition.