Eek!

It might be just hours before the Strictly Come Dancing final, but it looks like Joe Sugg has found himself in the middle of another ‘fix’ scandal.

The YouTube star has become a firm favourite to win this Saturday after impressing the judges with his amazing ballroom skills alongside partner Dianne Buswell.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Anton du Beke hints why THIS celebrity won’t win the show

However, now 27-year-old Joe’s fans have apparently discovered a loophole which allows viewers outside of the UK to vote for him, which is forbidden in the show’s rules.

A four-step instruction shared on Twitter and Instagram reads: ‘How to vote for #Joanne if you’re not in the UK.’

It claims there is one of three ways in which fans can vote alongside calling on a landline or mobile phone.

If international fans DID manage to vote, this could lead Joe to win by a landslide considering he has a worldwide fan base of 8.2 million YouTube subscribers, 5.49 million Twitter followers and 5.7 million followers on Instagram.

However, fellow finalists Stacey Dooley, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts can rest assured because BBC’s terms and conditions state that they can disqualify any votes that are found to be ineligible.

The terms and conditions on their website read: ‘The BBC reserves the right to disqualify votes if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any deliberate attempt to manipulate the result.

‘The BBC can only guarantee that votes individually entered directly through the telephone numbers promoted on the show and those registered through the site http://www.bbc.co.uk/strictly will count.’

And bosses over at the Beeb have since responded to the loophole rumours, insisting their doing their best to prevent anyone from outside the UK voting.

The statement given to Metro.co.uk reads: ‘We regularly make updates to our technology to help prevent access to voting via the BBC website from outside the UK which breaks our voting terms and conditions.

‘Our voting platforms are robust and we have stringent procedures in place as well as independent verification. Online voting requires a BBC log in and is freely available to users across the UK without a VPN.’

So, it looks like Strictly producers will definitely be putting a stop to any foul play…