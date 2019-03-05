Stunning!

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara left very little to the imagination as she posed completely nude for an American Beauty-inspired shoot.

The 35-year-old looked flawless as she flashed her dancer’s body while posing provocatively to promote her new Remembering The Movies tour with husband Aljaž Skorjanec.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Is Cheryl joining the Strictly Come Dancing line up? Star drops MAJOR hint she wants to sign up

In a direct copy of the iconic ‘90s movie, Janette channelled the character of Angela Hayes, played by Mena Suvari, as she lay naked on a bed of rose petals in the stunning imagery.

Sharing the snap on her Instagram page, fans of Janette were blown away, with one commenting: ‘WOW you look fantastic x.’

Another said: ‘🙈ooh that’s a raunchy one for you🤣.’

A third added: ‘👏👏👏👏👏👏😍 Love this film! Great recreation ❤️🥀.’

And a fourth simply said: ‘Phenomenal 😍.’

Janette and husband Aljaž are set to take part in a brand new tour Remembering The Movies, which will run nationwide between March 21 and May 9.

The couple will take fans on a rollercoaster ride through some of the most successful, memorable and Oscar-winning films of all time.

Audiences will enjoy tributes to Audrey Hepburn, Saturday Night Fever, Gene Kelly, The Greatest Showman, Marilyn Monroe, La La Land, James Bond, Cabaret and many more.

Janette’s sultry image comes after Strictly confirmed that both she and Aljaž will return for the 2019 series later this year.

Taking to her Instagram after the BBC confirmed the professional line-up last week, Janette said: ‘We’re back!! 🙌🏼

‘Buzzing to be back on @bbcstrictly for my 7th year! Best show on telly & best group to work w/! Thank you all so much for your support through the years! It means the world to me! UK…. I LOVE YOU! ❤️ #KeepDancing.’

The male pros confirmed to return alongside Aljaž include AJ Pritchard, Kevin Clifton, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones and Johannes Radebe.

The female pros to dance alongside Janette include Karen Clifton, Oti Mabuse, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden and 2018 runner-up Dianne Buswell.

Remembering The Movies tours nationwide from 21st March to 9th May: www.rememberingthemovies.com