Karen Clifton sobbed her way through an emotional video after she revealed she was turned away from a barbershop for ‘being a woman’.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 36, admitted it was like a ‘punch to her stomach’ after Jack’s of London turned her away from their Wimbledon store, despite her having visited there twice before.

Sharing her sadness and disbelief over the barbers’ refusal to cut her short hair, Karen tearfully explained on her Instagram Stories: ‘I had gotten my haircut there before just on the sides, a fade, it’s my new look.

‘I went over today to get a haircut and they said I wasn’t allowed to because I was a woman.

‘I was like, “What? I’ve been here before”. And they said, “No, the owner doesn’t allow women to get their hair cut here”.’

Karen added: ‘I felt really c**p because this has never happened to me before. The fact that I was a woman and couldn’t get my hair cut because it’s all male.

‘What are we, in the stone ages? It really affected me. I’m not getting anything fancy done. Even if I was, the fact that I was turned away because, no women allowed.’

The professional dancer also tweeted her anger over the experience.

She said: ‘When I was told this morning by @Jacksoflondonuk that I wasn’t allowed to get my haircut because I was a woman , I felt like I was punched right in the pit of my stomach.

‘(I) felt so angered and quite frankly in disbelief that this actually happens to a lot of women out there..’

Founder of Jacks of London, Sue Whitehead, has apologised for the incident.

She said in a statement: ‘I appreciate that Karen has alerted us to the anomaly within our policy that suggested we do not cater for women, and we have begun an immediate review to correct this.

‘Back then it was important to emphasise it was for men. The Jacks of London brand is now synonymous with quality service and outstanding barbering, but, increasingly, women have visited asking for barber cuts by our award-winning barbers and we have delivered.

‘Karen, herself, has had her hair done twice before at our store.’

She added: ‘I opened my Wimbledon barber store 25 years ago as a traditional male space for men who didn’t want to go to a hair salon.

‘I, and the store team apologise, that the member of staff in question was not aware of this. I understand now that we must make it more explicit to our team that anyone who wants a barber cut is welcome in our store regardless of gender.’