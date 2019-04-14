‘He’s an absolute rat’

The Strictly curse has struck again, according to Stacey Dooley’s ex, as he claims she has dumped him for her former dance partner Kevin Clifton.

In a scathing interview, personal trainer Sam Tucknott, who supported Stacey throughout her entire Strictly journey, claims he found incriminating text messages on his girlfriend’s phone from Kevin that allegedly said ‘I love you’.

Confirming rumours that he and Stacey have indeed split up, Sam blames her former dance partner, who he accused of being a ‘rat’ and a ‘snake’ during a FaceTime call to Kevin.

‘He went white. I just stuck it on him, “You’re an absolute rat, how you conducted yourself. Just a slippery, slimy snake”,’ Sam told The Sun. ‘He didn’t say a word, he looked petrified, so shocked.’

Sam added: ‘The blame is with Kevin.’

Describing the moment his suspicions about their growing relationship were confirmed, Sam claims: ‘I was getting my stuff to leave. Stacey was in the loo.

‘Her phone went and it was Kevin Clifton — “I love you” with a red love heart.

‘I grabbed the phone and confronted her. She said she’d tell me everything I needed to know,’ Sam added.

The 30-year-old then claims that after he’d moved out of their shared Brighton flat, he received a message from Stacey in which she confessed that she’d fallen for Kevin.

However, she insisted things hadn’t started up with the dance pro until her relationship with Sam was over.

‘I did fall for him but when we were done,’ Sam claims the documentary maker said. He replied: ‘I don’t hate you Stacey. I hate what you’ve done.’

Saying he has ‘no respect’ for Kevin, Sam added: ‘He’s an absolute complete f***ing rat with no b******s or decency to hear me out. The fact he won’t have a man-to-man conversation with me says everything about the guy.’

Sam and Stacey, who started dating in 2014, were first rumoured to have split last month due to their relationship being put ‘under strain’ by her touring commitments with the show.

CelebsNow has contacted a spokesperson for Kevin and Stacey for comment.