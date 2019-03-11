Happy together again!

Strictly star Neil Jones has finally broken his silence on his wife Katya’s 2018 cheating scandal.

The pro dancer has opened up in a candid joint interview to reveal that he has forgiven his wife of five years for her drunken kiss with her Strictly partner Seann Walsh.

Opening up for the first time about last October’s scandal, the 36-year-old said: ‘I think, for me, I can accept people make mistakes.

‘My mum always said, “People make mistakes in their lives. Don’t react, try to understand”. So that is how it always is for me.’

Admitting the fallout of her indiscretion was ‘horrible’, Katya added: ‘We knew we just had to sort it out ourselves.

‘It was quite shocking to be suddenly so exposed and everyone has an opinion on it but we just wanted to focus on us.

‘My first thought was for Neil.’

The 29-year-old added to Hello magazine: ‘I look at everything as a massive learning process.

‘But actually drop by drop, people typing horrible and unkind things about you, does affect you. The hate I felt made me very sad.

‘Neil told me, “Stop reading, stop looking”. I knew I had to focus on what I do best, my dancing, my choreography, my job to the best of my ability.’

Katya and comedian Seann, 33, both issued apologies after their very public kiss was exposed, but they were voted off Strictly just two weeks later.

Seann was soon dumped by girlfriend Rebecca Humphries and both he and Katya were dropped from the Strictly tour.

But despite the scandal, Katya is confirmed to return to the 2019 series alongside Neil, who she hopes will finally be paired with a celebrity partner.

Katya said: ‘I think he would love it, I feel Neil could partner any character, any age, any ability; he would come up with something so creative.’

Neil added: ‘I am happy with whatever happens but of course I would love to have a celebrity partner.’