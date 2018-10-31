Oh dear!

There’s been so much drama over on Strictly this year we can barely keep up – and one pair who has definitely given us our yearly dose of dance floor controversy is Seann Walsh and his partner Katya Jones.

Now, in case you missed it comedian Seann was caught snogging his Strictly professional outside a pub in London a couple of weeks ago.

Despite her being married to co-star Neil Jones…

And as the trio made their first public appearance at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening, it’s now been reported that Neil stopped Katya from speaking to Seann on the red carpet.

An onlooker said: ‘Neil and Katya were half way up the carpet, Katya said she was going to say hello.

‘But Neil held her back and told her “We’re not on Strictly now, don’t you dare”.’

The Sun also claims Seann, 32, who was kicked out of the competition over the weekend, was then kept apart from the married couple to avoid a ‘potential bust-up’.

The source continued to the publication: ‘Neil is still clearly very unhappy with Seann, but Katya clearly doesn’t want to cut ties.’

A rep for Neil has been approached by CelebsNow for comment.

Regardless of the supposed bad blood, Neil and Katya put on a very loved up display in front of the cameras at the glitzy award ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House.

Seann was also smiling from ear to ear, after claims he was ‘fuming’ to have been voted off the BBC One set and apparently uttered ‘b*****ks’ in front of the studio audience when Graeme Swann was saved in the dance-off.

If that wasn’t awkward enough, judge Craig Revel-Horwood was also reportedly overheard saying ‘good riddance to the terrible two’ in the greenroom after the show. Oh dear!