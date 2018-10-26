New Strictly romance alert?!





We’ve had sequins, tangos and lots of drama. Yup, it’s been one heck of a Strictly Come Dancing series!

However, is it *really* a series of Strictly until someone falls in love?! Of course not!

However, that could be about to change…

According to a recent bout of allegations, Ashley Roberts and professional dancer Giovanni Pernice are enjoying a low key romance!

The ballroom stars, who are not partnered together, reportedly hit it off behind the scenes of hit BBC show.

According to a telly insider, Pussycat Dolls star Ashley, 37, and Giovanni, 28, shared a kiss and have since ‘been on a string of secret dates’.

‘The spark between Ashley and Giovanni has become quite widely noticed among the crew.

‘They just seem to really hit it off,’ the source told The Sun.

‘After the show each week they’ve been heading out for drinks together in London and just hanging out and looking very cosy.

‘It’s very early days but it looks like things are going well – and of course they’re both single so it’s all totally innocent fun.’

Whilst there is no comment from either party, they would definitely make a cute couple

In fact, both Giovanni and Ashley have already experienced love on the Strictly dance floor.

Back in 2015 Giovanni struck it off with his partner, Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote, and the pair ended up involved in a year long relationship.

Ashley also indirectly enjoyed a ballroom romance – previously being linked to head judge Shirley Ballas‘ son Mark in the press.

However, the potential lovebirds will be keeping it business as usual by the weekend as they’re both hotly tipped to take home the esteemed Glitterball trophy at the end of the series.

Partnered with Pasha Kovalev, Ashley is one of the favourites to win this season.

However, Giovanni is also seen as a top contender, dazzling on the dance-floor with former Steps singer Faye Tozer.