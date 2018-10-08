The pair were thought to be on their way to rehearsals

Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh and his professional partner Katya Jones have been snapped for the first time since they were caught kissing on a night out in London.

The TV partners have been at the centre some serious drama after photos emerged of comedian Seann locking lips with Katya despite the pair both being in relationships.

And now 32-year-old Seann has been pictured walking out of his home in London, thought to be travelling to rehearsals for this week’s live show.

Carrying his rucksack by one strap, the star looked downcast as he made his way through photographers.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Katya – who is married to Strictly co-star Neil Jones – has also been spotted out for the first time since the photos were published.

The professional dancer went make-up free as she walked to her car in a woolly hat, a jumper and jeans.

Leaving the home she shares with Neil, Katya also looked straight-faced as she carried her phone and a pair of headphones.

This comes as Seann and Katya were forced to apologise to their fans after a witness told The Sun they were snogging ‘like a pair of teenagers’ after a night out in London on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Seann – who has been with his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries for five years – wrote: ‘In light of the story in today’s newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions.

‘This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for.’

Strictly star Katya also released her own statement on social media, apologising to her husband of five years.

‘I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions,’ she wrote.

‘I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.’