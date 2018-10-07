Is it a case of the Strictly curse?

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh and his dance partner Katya Jones have sparked speculation after they were snapped KISSING in the street.

Professional star Katya is married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones, while Seann, 32, has been in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries for five years.

But the pair were reportedly spotted snogging ‘like a pair of teenagers’ outside a pub in London last week following a night out.

In the photos – obtained by The Sun – 29-year-old Katya can be seen performing a number of sexy dance moves along the pavement before sharing a kiss with Seann.

The Strictly pro was dressed in ripped hotpants, tights and high-heeled boots while comedian Sean wore a leather jacket and trilby hat.

A witness, who reportedly spotted the pair on Wednesday night at around midnight, told the publication: ‘They were snogging like a pair of teenagers and didn’t seem to care who might see them.’

CelebsNow has contacted representatives for Seann and Katya for comment.

Katya has been married to Neil since 2013 after meeting in 2008 and the pair regularly dance together in the Strictly group routines.

Meanwhile, Katya and Seann wowed fans when they performed a Paso Doble to the Matrix during this week’s movie theme, with Sean’s girlfriend Rebecca thought to have been in the audience cheering them on.