The drama continues

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones‘ kiss has arguably been the biggest scandal in Strictly history, and now head judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly calling for them to be axed from the show.

It’s thought that Shirley, 58, will make her feelings clear when she judges the pair on Saturday night’s show.

A source told The Sun: ‘Shirley has been on about Seann Walsh and Katya Jones being axed from the show.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘They’ll definitely feel the wrath of Shirley and they are all saying they will likely be bottom of the viewers vote so likely to go this week anyway.’

It was reported earlier this week that Shirley’s fellow judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli are also upset about the scandal.

The drunken snog happened last week, on Seann’s girlfriend Rebecca Humphries’ birthday.

MORE: Strictly drama! Seann Walsh and Katya Jones used to rehearse AT HIS FLAT amid kissing scandal

She has since dumped him, but Katya’s husband Neil has remained silent.

An insider revealed: ‘The judges are definitely unhappy about the way Seann Walsh and Katya Jones have behaved.’

Another Strictly source added: ‘It’s caused a real divide in the camp.

‘Neil is genuinely one of the nicest guys you could meet and it’s embarrassing for everyone. The judges think it’s unfortunate and will be hard for them to continue.

‘It’s a real shame as their dance on Saturday was brilliant – now the focus has shifted entirely.’

Katya and Seann’s dance for this weekend’s show has been tweaked, as BBC bosses confirmed that the pair will perform an upbeat Charleston to Lunchmoney Lewis’s Bills.

A source revealed: ‘There was a feeling that the touchy feely dance they were doing was not appropriate given the circumstances.

‘The new one is much more fitting – no one wants to see them looking too sexy together, or too happy, when their partners are hurting.’