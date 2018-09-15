Steps star Faye Tozer discusses those rumours that she has a head start over her Strictly Come Dancing cast mates

Every year when the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is announced, there are always a couple of names that cause eyebrows to be raised. And, this year it was the turn of Steps star Faye Tozer, who – some fans argue – has ‘dance experience’ from her 20-plus years in the best-selling band.

And, in some ways those fans are right. Because seriously, how could any 90s kid forget Steps bopping along to bangers like Tragedy and 5,6,7,8?

But, Faye, 42, argues that Steps’ simplistic routines are a far cry from what she’ll need to produce to impress the likes of Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood on the Strictly dance floor. But she’s willing to put her ‘whole head and heart’ in, in order to do her best.

So, as she prepares to take on the biggest challenge of her life in front of an audience of over 13 million people, how is Faye feeling? Here, the mum-of-one reveals all…

Hi, Faye! How’s training going?

It’s really hard work. I came in here thinking it was going to be all right and I’d manage, but I don’t think I’ve ever sweated so much in my entire life. It’s like literally buckets of sweat because you keep going and going. Anyone who thinks this show is easy is wrong. Just saying.

What are you feeling most nervous about?

The unknown. It’s the biggest show on TV and suddenly you’re putting yourself out there in competition with people who you don’t know. You have no idea what they’re going to be like and how they’re going to be as people, let alone in a competition. I think it’s also known that you’re going to go under the microscope as well. So it’s really laying your heart and soul on the line.

Are you going to keep an eye on social media and see what people say about you?

I think you look to the fan support groups because that’s always lovely to have the people who have got your back.

What do you say to people who say you’ve got an advantage because of Steps?

I’ve definitely been able to learn dance routines, but I’m actually somebody who is a little bit ditsy and I can get distracted quite easily. So when other people are going the right way I’m still going the wrong way because I’m so excited about this thing. I’m willing to put my whole head and heart into this because I really want to learn this skill. I haven’t learnt the ballroom dances before and I’ve always really wanted to dance with a partner.

Everyone always says you make such great friends on the show – would you agree?

It’s amazing. I think initially you bond through fear. It’s like, ‘Hi, how are you doing? I’m really scared, so are you, we’ll get through this together.’ That’s the initial feeling.

Have you been hitting the gym in preparation for the skimpy outfits?

You think I would have been hitting the gym, but Steps finished our summer tour and because I’d been so good with looking after myself on the tour I thought, ‘I’ve got three weeks and I’m going to be dancing loads – so it will drop off then and it will be absolutely fine.’ So I’ve been eating pizza and drinking beer, having a lovely time – and now I’m going to be in trouble, aren’t I?

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 22 September to BBC1