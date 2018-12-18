Stacey wishes she'd done something a little different...







She was crowned Strictly Come Dancing’s 2018 champion on Saturday night, and despite Stacey Dooley lifting the coveted glitterball trophy, it seems as though she wishes there were certain things she’d done differently.

Like wearing better underwear!

Speaking with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on Monday’s installment of This Morning, Stacey reflected on flashing her flesh coloured underwear to the audience in the studio and viewers at home, during her paso doble with professional partner Kevin Clifton.

‘It’s probably no real surprise. I thought, “They’re not even fancy, they’re not even lacy”. It’s like a built-in body suit, so they’re not even my own knickers,’ she confessed on the show.

And it’s clear that Stacey didn’t even know she’d given viewers and eyeful, as she admitted that the wardrobe team were the ones who had to break the news.

Stacey said: ‘I didn’t even realise. I was just, like [doing the steps], and after the girls from wardrobe were like, “I’m sorry, you were showing your pants”.’

But the 31-year-old took it all pretty well, and confirmed why the nation absolutely love her as she tweeted, ‘I’ve won strictly and flashed my knickers. A perfect Sat night’.

It looks like the only way is up for the BBC3 documentary maker, as it has since been revealed that she’s set to host a special New Year’s Eve party alongside fellow Strictly finalist Joe Sugg.

The duo are presenting BBC1’s New Year’s Eve concert live from London, featuring band Madness.

Speaking about her new presenting role, Stacey admitted: ‘2018 has been such a fantastic year for me, working on some hard hitting documentaries as well as Strictly, has been a real treat. Presenting with Joe Sugg at the New Year’s Eve concert with Madness is the perfect ending to such a great year!’