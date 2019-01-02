After their festive celebrations ended with a petrifying turn, the famous siblings became victims to a vicious and unprovoked attack as they were ambushed by eight party-goers.

The attack, which unfurled during a night out at Nakatcha nightclub in Nantwich, left both brothers severely shaken and bruised – with Curtis even having to pull out of his current series of Irish show Dancing With The Stars due to torn cartilage in his leg.AJ, 24, and his 22-year-old brother joinedandon the This Morning sofa to discuss the horrific events earlier today – revealing they could have died.

Speaking with the TV hosts, the shaken brothers shared their thoughts on the motive behind the ambush – with Curtis suggesting jealousy could have been a reason.

Trying to make sense of what had happened, Curtis said: ‘I can only say, perhaps it was jealousy, he is a good looking young lad and he was being asked for photographs.’

AJ added: ‘If someone comes up to me and asks me for a photo, if they do it politely, I’m always going to say yes.

‘It [the incident] has made me very aware of putting myself in a scenario of larger crowds.’

After sharing his relief to come away from the attack with relatively minimal injuries, Curtis emotionally added: ‘I’m lucky AJ was there, because if I was still stood where I was I would’ve been in a much worse way.

‘AJ managed to get me out of the situation. He managed to carry me off the floor.’

It’s understood that a 20-year-old man from Crewe was arrested on suspicion of assault before being later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Following their very moving appearance on This Morning, countless viewers have taken to social media to share their support for the brothers.

‘That’s all it boils down to….jealousy! such grounded young men, it’s very very sad. wishing @CurtisPritchard a speedy recovery & so nice to see @Aj11Ace still smiling,’ one user shared.

Agreeing, another added: ‘Watching @Aj11Ace @CurtisPritchard on #ThisMorning. Both humble and nice guys who have handled all of this with grace. Hope they both heal fully soon.’

‘Sending love to @Aj11Ace and his brother Curtis. Don’t know how people can be so cruel. It’s unbelievable. #ThisMorning @thismorning X,’ posted a third.

Wishing AJ and Curtis a very speedy recovery and a happy new year!