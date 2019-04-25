Strictly’s Karen Clifton debuts dramatic shaved hairdo after claims she wants to drop ex Kevin’s surname

Karen looks amazing!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has showed off a dramatic new hairstyle as she attended rehearsals for The One Show yesterday.

The 37-year-old has has made her edgy pixie crop even shorter, shaving both sides of her head into a mohawk.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Strictly’s Karen Clifton breaks down in tears after barber REFUSES to cut her hair: ‘I felt really c**p’

Karen definitely pulled off the bold look as she took to the stage in tasseled miniskirt and lace-up boots while dancing with her Strictly co-stars including Katya Jones her husband Neil, Dianne Buswell and AJ Pritchard.

After the pro shared a sneak-peek video ahead of her new tour, fans couldn’t wait to gush over her new look.

‘Loved your hair on the show tonight!,’ said one follower, while another agreed: ‘Your all so amazing!💗 also I LOVE your hair.’

And a third added: ‘Your hair looks fab, hun!’

GOSSIP straight to your phone! Get the latest showbiz news direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter… Your email address: Sign up now

This comes after it was reported the star is hoping to drop her surname ‘Clifton’ in light of rumours ex Kevin Clifton is now dating Stacey Dooley.

According to The Sun, Karen is taking steps to return to her maiden name, Hauer with a source telling the publication: ‘Karen confronted Kevin about his relationship with Stacey at the end of the last series but he was adamant it was purely platonic.

‘Kevin and Stacey insist they only started dating officially this month but Karen is still annoyed he wasn’t more honest about the situation.’ The insider added: ‘She had been considering changing her name for a while but this has cemented her decision.’

This comes after journalist Stacey, 32, and her dancing pro co-star Kevin hit headlines recently after romance allegedly sparked between the duo during their winning sting on the BBC dancing competition last year.

And the budding relationship hasn’t exactly been drama free, with Stacey reportedly breaking her ex boyfriend, Sam Tucknott’s heart when she dumped him before starting a romance with Kevin.

Recent reports have even suggested that members friends have been warning Stacey to keep her distance from the dancer, for fears she may negatively impact her career in the media and stop her from taking her TV ventures to new heights.

Taken from our sister site, Woman.