Andrea McLean regularly shares parts of her life on Loose Women, and she’s no different on Instagram.

The 48-year-old TV presenter loves sharing pics of her gorgeous country retreat that she shares with her husband Nick Feeney and her two children, from previous relationships, Finlay, 17 and 12-year-old Amy.

The picturesque house is full of character and super stylish but it doesn’t stop there. Andrea is clearly very green fingered and her impressive garden is somewhere the whole family can enjoy, including her dog, Jackson.

She often spends cozy, summer nights on the porch with her hubby. The white stained wood adds a beach hut vibe to the country retreat and by using old Fortnum & Mason hamper baskets for storage and old watering cans as trinkets, she adds a touch of classic British style.

Come inside and behind the white shutters is a modern, clean kitchen. Shades of white carry on into the house with a large grey marble kitchen counter adding a contemporary feel. The large dining table is big enough for all the Loose Women to come round for a chit chat over a cuppa- or in Andrea’s case, an espresso martini!

After all those martinis she’s going to need this perfect hangover cure. Blueberry pancakes and fresh coffee served in cute kitschy mugs all served outside in the fresh country air. It must be so peaceful in her wild garden away from the hustle and bustle of London.

After a long day, there’s nothing better than putting your feet up and watching TV. With a huge flat screen on the wall and a foot stool big enough for her and the dog, Andrea is no different and loves snuggling up to watch her favourite programme, Secret Life of Dogs.

We wonder what she’s planning to put in those picture frames though?

Andrea is well travelled and it looks like that’s influenced her bathroom interior. With a modern sculpture and fragrance diffuser around the rim, the HUGE porcelain tub- big enough for two- is Andrea’s own spa retreat.

Back to the living room, and this time she’s used the foot stool as a desk. This living space is a great mix of old and new and the checkered sofa works so well against a more modern back drop.

Jackson clearly agrees with us!

A weekend here would be the perfect escape. Andrea, you brew the coffee, we’ll bring the vodka!

