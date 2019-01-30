The pair have ‘gelled like Bluetooth’

It’s been rumoured that they’re not getting on during filming for The Greatest Dancer, but it seems that Cheryl and Oti Mabuse are actually very close indeed.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro has opened up about her relationship with the former X Factor judge, and revealed she’s rather cheeky.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine today, Oti said: ‘From the first sentence, we gelled like Bluetooth, even last night we were texting till midnight.’

She then added: ‘It’s nice to know her and see her funny side, she’s always looking at my bum, I’m always looking at her six pack! So it’s really nice, we’re bonding.’

However, Oti, 28, did admit she feared meeting the mum-of-one after hearing of show bosses plans to side line Cheryl in favour of her, due to her impressive dance credentials.

‘So there’s two women on the panel, there was always going to be rumours of a feud. When we met I was a little bit nervous because I don’t know her and she doesn’t know me,’ she explained.

‘All I said was, “if I respect her she’ll probably respect me”.’

But, of course, Oti’s fears were soon overcome when she eventually met 35-year-old Cheryl, as they instantly hit it off.

The dancer’s interview will no doubt be comforting for Cheryl who was scrutinised after she appeared to make several digs at Oti in this week’s show.

While the singer was picking out her final three acts, she snapped at the dancer who was trying to offer her opinion, saying: ‘I didn’t ask you.’

This wasn’t the first time that Cheryl has come under fire for her behaviour either, after a show insider branded her a diva.

‘Cheryl arrived with such an air of superiority – a few of the crew thought she was being a bit of a diva,’ the source told The Sun, before adding: ‘They didn’t seem to gel and it was pretty uncomfortable.’

Words by Becky Waldren.