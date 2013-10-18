The plane’s where? Cheryl Cole laughs about missed flight with Nicola Roberts and shares #tbt photo with Kimberley Walsh

Singer reminisces with Girls Aloud friends

Cheryl Cole has happy memories with her BFFs Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts.

The singer shared a retro snap of the Girls Aloud stars yesterday, where they’re seen wearing matching blazers and giving fierce stares at the camera.

#Tbt,’ Cheryl, 30, captioned the vintage picture on Instagram.

All these years later Chezza is still close friends with Kimberley, 31, and Nicola, 28.

The trio partied together in Amsterdam earlier this month to celebrate Nicola‘s birthday but things didn’t get off to a good start when Cheryl and Nic missed their flight to the Dutch capital.

Luckily Cheryl can look back and laugh at the mishap and yesterday posted a funny photo of the girls looking slightly confused at the airport.

#Tbt.. The planes gone.. Me: I’m sorry the planes what .. @lilcola I’m sorry the planes where ,’ the Geordie songstress wrote.

Anna Francis