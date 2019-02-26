They’re known for having a giggle or two on the This Morning sofa, but it seems viewers think Holly Willougbhy and Phillip Schofield’s ‘laugh out loud’ moments really are hilarious.

The presenting duo have topped a poll which looks at the funniest TV moments from the last decade – but can you guess which exact moment it was?

Cast your minds back to October 2017, when Holly, 38, and Phillip, 56, were attempting to film a clip where they discussed what was coming up on the show.

With a rather serious face, mum-of-three Holly tries to let viewers know that they will be joined by ‘Britain’s favourite weatherman’ Tomasz Schafernaker.

But after pronouncing his name correctly, she ends up fluffing the rest of her line and the uncontrollable laughter begins…

Of course, it’s not the first time Holly and Phil have burst into giggles – and we’re sure it won’t be the last.

In the poll, conducted by Maltesers, the pair received 42% of the vote, beating the likes of Piers Morgan and Kim Kardashian.

In second place with 23% of the vote was the moment I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Harry Redknapp chowed down on witchetty grubs during a Bushtucker trial.

Queen of pop Beyoncé and reality TV royalty Kim made it into the Top 10 thanks to their respective ‘Sasha Fierce’ dance-face (13%) and viral cry-face (13%).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the now-infamous 2017 Oscars ‘Best Picture’ award mix-up also featured – a sea of shocked and confused famous faces too funny to forget!

