Bit crazy for a Tuesday!

It all got a bit too much for Holly Willoughby on This Morning today as she burst into fits of giggles after drinking a vodka cocktail.

After explaining how to make the perfect martini, guest Denis Lawson gifted the tipple to the 37-year-old while they were live on air.

But, later as her co-host Phillip Schofield, 56, carried on chatting to Denis and Nigel Havers for the segment, it became clear that the drink had gone straight to Holly’s head as she began to giggle.

And after Denis had made four drinks for the group, it wasn’t just Holly who was feeling slightly tipsy either as Phil began giggling too.

‘That vodka has gone to my head,’ admitted Phillip and Holly agreed: ‘And mine!’

Clearly amused by Holly and Phil’s antics, fans couldn’t help but comment on how hilarious they were.

One wrote: ‘The start of this morning today was hilarious wow I love phil and holly,’ while another added: ‘After a stressful day yesterday… this morning Phil and Holly definitely brighten my day up. I can’t stop laughing with you 2 this morning.’

A third viewer chimed in: ‘Love it when Phil and Holly have a bit of a laugh #ThisMorning’

The hilarious TV duo were recently awarded for their hard work, after This Morning won the award for Best Daytime Show at the National Television Awards last week.

According to a showbiz insider, Holly left the bash early as she was ‘totally overwhelmed’ by the love she had received following the win and after losing out to Ant and Dec for the presenter gong.

‘Holly had a good cry with her husband Dan. She was totally overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from her This Morning crew after the ceremony,’ a show insider told The Sun.

‘They were all telling her how loved she is and how they couldn’t believe she didn’t win the gong,’ the source added.

Words by Becky Waldren.