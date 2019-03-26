Cheeky!

Holly Willoughby left This Morning viewers in stitches earlier today during a game with Phillip Schofield.

The pair were recreating an episode of hit gameshow, Blockbusters, to celebrate it’s return to the small screen.

Led by host Dara Ó Briain, who was asking the questions, it was clear to see that Holly, 38, and Phil, 56, were starting to get quite competitive.

As Dara asked: ‘Which W has the surname Wonka?’ Holly quickly shouted out: ‘WILLY,’ in reference to the Roald Dahl character.

Of course, the mum-of-three then broke out into a fit of giggles and Phillip joined in.

‘Time for the classic This Morning fit of giggles now, if you could pause that for a second,’ Dara then said to the camera.

And it seems viewers of the ITV daytime show were in hysterics too!

‘Haha this game is funny!’ one person tweeted, while another added: ‘Holly loved being able to say willy on TV.’

A third fan also commented: ‘TBF that [was] hilarious.’

The comical moment comes after Holly was left red-faced on This Morning last week during a conversation about pornography.

Holly was interviewing two mums taking part in a new Channel 4 documentary Mums Make Porn, which sees a group of women set out to create their own adult film that they would be happy for their children to watch.

Speaking to Sarah-Louise Pritchard and Jane Chelliah, Holly said: ‘Because it’s so accessible on any of these devices, you click on one thing and before you know it ten other things have popped up.’

Noticing the cheeky innuendo, the mum-of-three then joked: ‘Hmm, bad choice of word…’

Awks!