TV star is concerned for her eldest child

Holly Willoughby revealed her concerns for her children during a discussion on This Morning today about the Momo Challenge.

The Momo character is a pretty terrifying face which has apparently bene popping up all over the interview, in particular YouTube videos, and saying rather disturbing things to children and encouraging them to self harm.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: This Morning’s Holly Willoughby admits she clashes with husband Dan Baldwin over this…

Mum-of-three Holly was understandably very worried as her eldest child Harry is nine-years-old.

‘That’s my concern, Harry is nine, he watches things on YouTube,’ she explained.

‘I’ve been aware of this because I’ve seen it in the press, I didn’t quite understand how it works and that it just pops up on these things so it’s there all the time.’

Asking psychologist Anna Colton for some advice, Holly continued: ‘Do I draw his attention to it? I mean I’m a mum and I don’t know what to do.

‘The worrying thing is, with something like Momo, it’s spread by fear. If I went home and said to Harry tonight, “right, there’s this thing called Momo”, is he going to go to school tomorrow and say “have you heard about Momo?”’

The 38-year-old TV presenter looked genuinely worried as she sat alongside co-host Phillip Schofield and spoke to mum Nicola Harteveld.

Sadly, Nicola lost her 14-year-old daughter Megan in 2016 when she took her own life after a secret battle against cyber-bullies.

Nicola recently found out the sick suicide challenge had popped up during her son’s Fortnite game, which led Holly to have her own concerns.

‘It’s a difficult one, I’m not sure whether we’ve reached the answer here of what to do. I think like you say, being transparent with your kids is always the best thing to do,’ Holly concluded.