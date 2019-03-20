Eek! Did you notice Holly's gaffe?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are known for discussing some very controversial topics on This Morning.

But things took a rather awkward turn today when Holly, 38, made a slip up in a chat about the porn industry.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Holly Willoughby grabs her cleavage in X-rated Celebrity Juice game with Mark Wright

The telly star was interviewing two mums taking part in a new Channel 4 documentary Mums Make Porn, which sees a group of women set out to create their own adult film that they would be happy for their children to watch.

Speaking to Sarah-Louise Pritchard and Jane Chelliah, Holly said: ‘Because it’s so accessible on any of these devices, you click on one thing and before you know it ten other things have popped up.’

Noticing the cheeky innuendo, the mum-of-three then joked: ‘Hmm, bad choice of word…’

And viewers couldn’t help but comment on the hilarious slip up, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘”Popped up”- Holly cringing at her own choice of wording talking about porn films, I’m crying.’

’10 other things have popped up DEAD,’ another wrote, while a third added: ‘”Things popped up”, Holly Willys…’

Meanwhile, the documentary making mums appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today to discuss why they’re trying to tackle the porn industry after taking issue with the videos their teenage children could illegally access.

Speaking to hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about how their own porn film differs, they said: ‘It shows real sex, real bodies, real people. It shows the lead up, the build up, what it takes to begin those relationships, it’s communication, it’s kissing, it’s connection, and then, yes, it does show sex.’

Unfortunately, 53-year-old Piers took issue with the film, as he claimed it’s not legal for an under-18 to watch without supervision, despite the inspiration behind the project.

He said: ‘The reality is it’s [porn is] aimed at an adult audience, there are much more regulations now about what can put online.

‘And consenting adults should be allowed to watch any legal material that they wish to see.

‘The issue here is that it is so easily accessible by underage people, that’s what I as a parent have an issue with.’