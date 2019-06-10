We're in love!

Holly Willoughby stunned fans when she made her daily appearance on This Morning today, showcasing a stunning lilac, tweed midi skirt.

Taking to Instagram to post her usual outfit update, Holly, 38, showed off the uber feminine ensemble, while wearing her blonde, bobbed tresses in a loose and natural wave.

Teaming the frayed, button down skirt with a dusky pruple cashmere sweater from Pure London and a pair of subtle nude court heels from Gianvito Rossi, Hol rocked a telly outfit that would brighten up any dull morning.

Fans were quick to shower the TV beauty with words of praise, with plenty complimenting her fashion choices.

One swooned: ‘Oh my goodness wow WOW WOW. Just fabulous. Those purpley lilac tones are just gorgeous 😍💖👏,’ while another added: ‘Lovely skirt and jumper Holly very flattering it showcases your beautiful body to perfection. You are utterly gorgeous.’

This isn’t the first time an ITV lady has sported the elegant piece, though.

Scottish telly personality Lorraine Kelly wore the same skirt back in March for her self-titled breakfast show, looking as pretty in purple as Holly with a super similar look, pairing it with a light pink jumper and some candy coloured heels.

A month later the 59-year-old wore the skirt and heels combo again, teaming it this time with a sweet, yellow T-shirt.

Wondering how you can get your hands on the totally Chanel vibes skirt too? Well it’s an affordable high street buy- yay!

With the skirt retailing at Zara for £49.99, you can channel your inner daytime TV presenter for a really rather reasonable price.

If you fancy keeping tabs on Holly’s ever-gorgeous This Morning outfits, you can follow her stylist, Angie Smith, on Instagram via @AngieSmithStudio.

The styling professional shares details of every item Hol wears on screen, and it’s the best way to skulk out more of her bargain garments.