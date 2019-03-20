Who is Rylan talking about?

Having been in the showbiz world for more than six years, Rylan Clark-Neal has rubbed shoulders with some very famous faces.

But despite seemingly getting on with everyone, now the This Morning favourite has hinted things aren’t always what they seem on screen.

More: Rylan Clark-Neal defends ‘brilliant’ pal Katie Price as he insists ‘she always bounces back’

In fact, 30-year-old Rylan has gone as far to say he isn’t actually pals with many of the people he works with.

‘People always ask me if I’m best friends with everyone I work with in telly – but no, not everyone you work with is your friend,’ he candidly revealed.

The X Factor star then went on to hint that a few of his former colleagues have acted like divas in the past, telling Closer magazine: ‘Some of the people I work with talk to people like s**t, but I treat the runner on my TV shows exactly the same as I do the executive producers.’

He then added: ‘What’s the point of pretending you’re mates with everyone?’

Although Rylan didn’t reveal who he was talking about, the telly presenter has recently worked with Emma Willis on Big Brother’s spin off show.

While he also regularly appears alongside This Morning favourites Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as well as Allison Hammond and Amanda Holden on the ITV show.

So, Rylan really could be talking about anyone…

Meanwhile, the former CBB winner recently opened up to us about another one of his famous pals – Katie Price.

Following her recent divorce and court case, Rylan told Now magazine: ‘Kate’s always all right – she bounces back on those titties more than anything. She’s a good girl.

‘It’s brilliant the stuff she’s done with Harvey’s Law. Kate could invent the cure for whatever and she’d still be judged [by the haters].’