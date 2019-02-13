The TV presenter was overcome with emotion

Holly Willoughby is known for getting rather emotional on This Morning, and yesterday was no different as the mum-of-three became tearful during an interview with a 10-year-old guest.

Declan Bitmead, who lost his sight at the age of seven, appeared on the ITV show alongside his mother and revealed that losing his sight hasn’t stopped him from playing football.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Holly Willoughby suffers HUGE blunder as she almost ‘knocks out’ This Morning’s medic

Declan was registered blind in 2015, after he was prescribed the antibiotic amoxicillin for tonsillitis and suffered a severe reaction.

He spent three weeks in intensive care and was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare condition that causes the surfaces of the skin, eyes, mouth and throat to peel and blister, and can be fatal.

Luckily, Declan survived but unfortunately he suffered severe lung and eye damage and lost 96 per cent of his skin.

The illness ended Declan’s dreams of becoming a footballer, but he now plays blind football regularly, using special masks and a ringing ball.

Of course, Holly and her Phillip Schofield co-host were keen to treat Declan to something special, and at the end of the interview they revealed he would be the England football team’s mascot for a key Euro 2020 qualifying match.

‘We’ve spoken to the FA and they’re inviting you to be a mascot for England’s key Euro 2020 qualifying game against the Czech Republic at Wembley on March 22,’ Phillip, 56, told the youngster.

The delight on Declan’s face was hard to miss and he was lost for words as Phillip continued: ‘If you fancy this, and you can say no if you want, you will walk out with one of the stars of the three lions before the match in front of 90,000 spectators.

As the cameras panned out, it was clear to see that Holly, 38, has become rather tearful at Declan’s reaction to the news.

Phillip then joked: ’You’ve taken it really well, your mum’s taken it really well, but I’ll just get a tissue for Holly.’

With tears streaming down her face, Holly accepted the tissue and laughed: ‘Sorry, it was your face when we told you, it was just so nice.’

Words by Samantha Simmonds.