The time has come! Danny Dyer will meet Love Island’s Jack TOMORROW for a very special occasion

Who's excited?

Over a week since leaving the famous villa where she found love, fame AND scooped £50,000 for doing so, Dani Dyer is finally set to introduce Jack Fincham to her famous father TOMORROW…

Unable to fly out for the Love Island ‘meet the parents’ episode, Danny Dyer was broadcast live into the villa via webcam so he could meet his daughter’s new boyfriend.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

But now, one week after the couple left the famous compound, Jack has revealed he’s set to come face-to-face with her EastEnders star dad at Dani’s birthday dinner.

And Jack confessed he’s ‘looking forward’ to the big event.

‘It’s Dani’s birthday tomorrow so we’re going out for something to eat as a family which will be lovely,’ Jack told Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh on Good Morning Britain. ‘I’m looking forward to it, it’ll be fun, I like meeting new people anyway.’

More: Love Island 2018: Dani Dyer’s dad Danny welcomes Jack into the family with CUTEST gift

Thankfully it seems Jack has nothing to worry about as Danny – who has just returned from a family holiday to Florida – previously admitted he approves of Essex lad Jack.

‘Babe he’s lovely. He’s a proper geezer mate. You’ve found a right proper geezer in there,’ Danny told Dani.

‘Look at him, look at him. Look at his little face. Do you know what Jack, listen. Proper geezer, gotta say.’

The smitten couple were firm favourites to win Love Island from the very beginning, and their adorable tributes to one another at the end of the series was proof they’re the real deal.

Reading out a love letter to her other half, 22-year-old Dani said: ‘Jack, when I first entered the villa eight weeks ago, I never imagined that in a million years I would have met someone as special as you.

‘From our first date together on the beach, to our trip in a hot air balloon, we have already made so many special memories, and I can’t wait for even more

‘I have had the Summer of my life in here and I owe so much of that to you Jack.’

Better get yourself ready for the wedding, Danny!

Taken from our sister site, Woman.