Go on, Tommy!

With a brand new year upon us, we’re taking note of a certain Tommy Mallet – who has managed to conquer the ultimate fitness resolution after successfully overhauling his lifestyle.

The Only Way Is Essex star has put his healthiest foot forward – having spent the final months of 2018 focusing on mind, body and soul.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: TOWIE fans praise Tommy Mallet after opening up about mental health battle in emotional scenes

Celebrating his mega achievement on social media, the 26-year-old Essex ‘fella revealed an impressive fitness transformation.

Sharing a slideshow of snaps, which track his 90-day fitness challenge to lose weight and tone up from his top-end weight of 17 stone to his present day physique, Tommy celebrated his health overhaul.

Captioning the post, Georgia Kousoulou‘s boyfriend penned a motivational message: ‘2018 was a good year but also the year where my mental health over took me.. with that my health slipped and I become the biggest I had ever been.’

Continuing, Tommy then added: ‘Then I come across the @thesixpackrevolution & they helped me make the move to get back into shape!! I can’t thank the team enough for helping me make the move to get back into shape ❤️.

‘Read all about my amazing mind and body transformation with @thesixpackrevolution in the press this week. Thank you to the Six Pack Revolution founder Scott Harrison for helping get my fitness mojo back! Bring on 2019!!’

As expected, the reality TV star has been inundated with praise from kind fans.

‘You look amazing tommy stay strong keep going xx,‘ shared one user, whilst another added: ‘Well done tommy. Love how honest you have been, you look fantastic ❤️.’

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘Well done mate, what a transformation 🙏’

Tommy has remained admirably candid about his recent struggles with mental health, boldly opening up to Georgia during an episode of TOWIE.

Speaking with his girlfriend, Tommy explained: ‘I woke up one morning I just sat there and looked at a wall. I couldn’t leave the house. I know it was only a few days but still. It was scary.

‘I feel like I need to do something to people…. Young men if you’re going through something and you don’t talk about it, it can f*** you.’

Following the refreshingly honest admission, countless viewers had shared their well-wishes for the star on social media – with many thanking him for his openness.