There's going to be another TOWIE baby!

Former TOWIE babe Chloe Lewis has announced she’s expecting her first baby with banker boyfriend Danny Flasher.

Chloe, 28, shared the happy news on Instagram with a picture of an ultrasound and a cute snap of her and her man cuddling on the beach.

‘Half me, half you,’ she sweetly captioned the shot.

Chloe’s famous friends quickly bombarded the Essex beauty’s comments section with well wishes.

Love Island star Montana Brown wrote, ‘Arrrrrrrrg I’m speechless. Jesus that’s going to be one hot sexy baby! xx

Her old TOWIE pal Jess Wright added, ‘Congratulations,’ while Lucy Mecklenburgh shared, ‘Aww congrats beauty.’

Lydia Bright commented, ‘Ahhhh so excited the news is finally out. So happy for you both, love you lots.’

And Ferne McCann wrote, ‘Wow congrats beautiful post.’

Mario Falcone, who welcomed his first child last year with girlfriend Becky Miesner, added, ‘Congratulations both of you.’

The reveal comes just a few weeks after Chloe admitted she wanted to have kids and get hitched to her hunky boyfriend.

She told the Mail Online, ‘You have to ask [Danny] that! I hope so, I’ve always wanted babies and marriage, so I’m sure it’ll be in the near future.’

After quitting TOWIE earlier this year, Chloe found success in the fashion world when she launched her own swimwear collection with Boohoo.

Speaking about why she decided to leave the long-running ITV show, she added to the publication: ‘I’m really grateful for the show, but I sort of outgrew it. I think when your relationship isn’t on the show, it’s very hard to do both.

‘I just feel like it’s more important to have a happy personal life, so I just made the decision to leave.’

Congrats Chloe and Danny!