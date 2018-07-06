We have no words
TOWIE star Chloe Sims has been sunning herself in Ibiza this week, which means we’ve been treated to a load of obligatory – and totally amazing – poolside shots like this.
Amazing, right? But it’s the 35-year-old’s latest holiday photo that’s really got her fans talking after she showed off her very impressive bum.
Now, in case you missed it our gal Chlo underwent a Brazilian bum lift in Marbella back in February, having previously admitted to feeling insecure about her ‘flat granny bum’.
And the mum-of-one is clearly still delighted with the results as she’s shown off her shapely tush while posing on her hotel balcony this week.
The picture – shared on Instagram – sees Chloe looking out at the sea in a red swimsuit while posing next to a very unusual bum chair.
Side note: where can we get ourselves one of those?
‘BOTTOMS UP’, the telly star wrote next to the snap, and it’s fair to say her 1.1million followers were very impressed and flooded to the photo with comments.
‘Chloe girl you are killing it’, wrote one person.
Another said: ‘#bodygoals AF!! best bum and personality to match!? All round Amazing!!’, while a third added: ‘What a view’.
And her TOWIE castmates even got involved, with Georgia Kousoulou simply writing: ‘Wow’, and BFF Vas J Morgan agreeing: ‘Juicy’.
And the incredible holiday photos don’t end there, as she’s also been showing off that booty in a load more shots from her break.
One sees the reality pro wearing the same swimsuit, but this time with a sheer dress over the top.
And Chloe just couldn’t resist that classic bathroom selfie as she pouted at the camera earlier this week. SLAY!
Chloe first had a £4,500 bum lift in 2012, and at the time she told us at Now: ‘Even before I was in The Only Way Is Essex I was surrounded by gorgeous girls with hourglass figures. Mine felt unsexy and boyish in comparison.
‘I tried everything possible to overcome my body insecurities. I wore certain clothes to make my bum look bigger and even wore knickers with chicken fillet-type padding.’
She also added: ‘I always had my bum in mind when I was buying clothes. I’d hate it most whenever I went on holiday and had to get into a bikini.
‘It always looked awful, like a flat “granny” bum. With age and gravity it only got worse. By the time I turned 30 I’d ended up with a droopy bottom.’
