We have no words

TOWIE star Chloe Sims has been sunning herself in Ibiza this week, which means we’ve been treated to a load of obligatory – and totally amazing – poolside shots like this.

Amazing, right? But it’s the 35-year-old’s latest holiday photo that’s really got her fans talking after she showed off her very impressive bum.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Now, in case you missed it our gal Chlo underwent a Brazilian bum lift in Marbella back in February, having previously admitted to feeling insecure about her ‘flat granny bum’.

More: TOWIE’s Chloe Sims defends Victoria Beckham after she’s criticised for being a ‘pushy mum’

And the mum-of-one is clearly still delighted with the results as she’s shown off her shapely tush while posing on her hotel balcony this week.

The picture – shared on Instagram – sees Chloe looking out at the sea in a red swimsuit while posing next to a very unusual bum chair.

Side note: where can we get ourselves one of those?

‘BOTTOMS UP’, the telly star wrote next to the snap, and it’s fair to say her 1.1million followers were very impressed and flooded to the photo with comments.

‘Chloe girl you are killing it’, wrote one person.

Another said: ‘#bodygoals AF!! best bum and personality to match!? All round Amazing!!’, while a third added: ‘What a view’.

And her TOWIE castmates even got involved, with Georgia Kousoulou simply writing: ‘Wow’, and BFF Vas J Morgan agreeing: ‘Juicy’.

And the incredible holiday photos don’t end there, as she’s also been showing off that booty in a load more shots from her break.

One sees the reality pro wearing the same swimsuit, but this time with a sheer dress over the top.

And Chloe just couldn’t resist that classic bathroom selfie as she pouted at the camera earlier this week. SLAY!

SELFIE 💋 . A post shared by Chloe Sims (@chloe_simsstarship) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:44am PDT