The Essex babe looks totally different
burst on to our screens in 2011 as a supporting cast member in our favourite guilty pleasure, TOWIE. But it wasn’t long before she was made a leading lady and has continued to share the ups and downs of her glamorous life ever since. Chloe Sims
The 35-year-old has faced a load of dramz during her time on the show, including a fall out with best mate
Lauren Pope and an explosive break up with long-term boyfriend and co-star . Elliot Wright
But it’s also her changing image which has caught the attention of viewers as the mum-of-one has openly spoken about her use of plastic surgery to make her feel ‘more confident’.
The brunette bombshell has previously admitted to getting lip fillers, multiple boob jobs, teeth veneers and more recently a bum lift.
But while she might have swapped her hair colour more times than we can even remember, this lady has always been a fan of that Essex tan and a pair of fake eyelashes.
So as she prepares to find love on
Celebs Go Dating, lets take a look at her amazing transformation from garish Essex babe to glamorous reality star.
Words by Leanne Carr
Chloe Sims 2011
All smiles as fresh faced Chloe burst on to our screens in TOWIE.
Chloe Sims 2012
A rare glimpse of the TOWIE star dressed down and bare-faced.
Chloe Sims 2012
A couple of years on the TV and she already looked totally different!
Chloe Sims 2012
We didn’t think it was possible for one person to have so many hair extensions!
Chloe Sims 2012
Chanelling Audrey Hepburn.
Chloe Sims 2013
Chloe looked more reserved for an appearance on Lorraine.
Chloe Sims 2013
We think she looked gorgeous with some new bangs and ‘no make-up’ make-up look.
Chloe Sims 2014
So cliche but so cute.
Chloe Sims 2014
Showing off her amazing Marbella body.
Chloe Sims 2014
Do blondes have more fun?
Chloe Sims 2014
Hot blonde in hot pink.
Chloe Sims 2014
Not her usual attire but she looked stunning at the TOWIE Diwali Party.
Chloe Sims 2015
Wow! She sent the paparazzi into a frenzy in this latex LBD.
Chloe Sims 2015
We don’t know many people who look that happy at the gym.
Chloe Sims 2015
Going from a few blonde highlights to all over peroxide was very drastic. With the added bangs we’re not sure about this look.
Chloe Sims 2016
Thank god for toner. She looked like a Hollywood starlet here.
Chloe Sims 2016
Showing off her rock chick side.
Chloe Sims 2016
She was clearly happy the dress stayed up.
Chloe Sims 2017
Another awards party and another great look by her glam squad.
Chloe Sims 2018
Her trademark extensions are back in but Chloe is still looking as gorgeous as ever.
