Chloe Sims burst on to our screens in 2011 as a supporting cast member in our favourite guilty pleasure, TOWIE. But it wasn’t long before she was made a leading lady and has continued to share the ups and downs of her glamorous life ever since.

The 35-year-old has faced a load of dramz during her time on the show, including a fall out with best mate Lauren Pope and an explosive break up with long-term boyfriend and co-star Elliot Wright.

But it’s also her changing image which has caught the attention of viewers as the mum-of-one has openly spoken about her use of plastic surgery to make her feel ‘more confident’.

The brunette bombshell has previously admitted to getting lip fillers, multiple boob jobs, teeth veneers and more recently a bum lift.

But while she might have swapped her hair colour more times than we can even remember, this lady has always been a fan of that Essex tan and a pair of fake eyelashes.

So as she prepares to find love on Celebs Go Dating, lets take a look at her amazing transformation from garish Essex babe to glamorous reality star.

