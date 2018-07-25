Who could Chloe be talking about?

Let’s face it, we’ve been dreading the Love Island final ever since the show started up again back in June.

But as this years couples prepare for life outside the villa – with Wes and Meg discussing meeting each other’s parents and Laura and Paul even chatting baby names last night – it looks like not everyone’s convinced by the onscreen romances.

Yup, our very own TOWIE veteran Chloe Sims isn’t having any of it as she’s now hit out at some of the Islanders for ‘faking’ their relationships for five minutes in the spotlight. Ouch.

‘I do think some of the couples are faking it a bit for fame’, the 35-year-old wrote in her new! magazine column.

‘Some may be lying to themselves when they say they came in to find love, rather than to get their blue tick!’

Don’t hold back, Chlo! But while the Essex lady hasn’t specified exactly who she’s talking about, there’s one couple she DOES believe in – and that’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

‘They’ll definitely last in the outside world,’ Chloe said, before adding: ‘Jack’s such a good boy’.

Meanwhile, she might not be impressed by all the villa romances but it looks like reality star Chloe is about to embark on her very own quest for love as she’s recently signed up to the Celebs Go Dating books.

After a few failed relationships during her time on TOWIE – including with former resident Lothario Mario Falcone and Mark Wright‘s cousin Elliott – Chloe is setting her sights on the man of her dreams.

And she’s not the only Essex native who’s after Mr Right, as BFF Vas J. Morgan is also part of the 2018 cast, along with Love Island’s Eyal Booker and Olivia Attwood, former Sugababe Mutya Buena, Sam Craske from Diversity and Made in Chelsea star Alik Alfus.

