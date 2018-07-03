Victoria has recently come under fire

TOWIE star Chloe Sims isn’t shy when it comes to giving her opinions – it’s why we love her!

And now the realty star has revealed her thoughts on Victoria Beckham after the mum recently came under fire for being a ‘pushy mum’.

Now, in case you missed it Victoria and David Beckham’s son Romeo is following in his dad’s sporting footsteps by showing a huge interest in tennis.

He’s even been trained by world famous players like Caroline Wozniacki and Kyle Edmund. Impressive, right?

❤️❤️🎾🎾 A post shared by Romeo (@romeobeckham) on Jun 30, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

But while we’re banking on the 15-year-old turning into the David Beckham of the tennis world, apparently some fans have criticised mum-of-five Victoria for ‘pushing’ her teen into the sport. Err… what?

Luckily, Essex lady Chloe has got the Spice Girls star’s back and has now silenced the haters saying it’s ‘good to push’ children in activities.

‘Victoria Beckham has been accused of being a pushy mum for wanting Romeo to get into tennis’, the 35-year-old wrote in her Star magazine column.

Speaking about her own 12-year-old daughter, the mum-of-one continued: ‘I see where mums come from when they point their children in certain directions. Madison has a nice voice but no confidence and I’ve tried to get her to join the school choir.

She then added: ‘At such a young age it’s good to push them a little bit. As a mother, if you think something will help then it’s not pushy’.

This comes after it was recently reported that 44-year-old Victoria – who also shares Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper with David – is having a £30k tennis court built in the grounds of her Oxfordshire mansion.

A source told the Daily Mail: ‘The Oxfordshire property has always been David’s pet project, Victoria has shown very little interest and been quite resistant about having it at all in the past.’

‘But now she sees it as a great place for Romeo to spend the summer holiday playing tennis. She wants him practising as much as possible and will hire in coaches to train him.

‘David is on board with the plan to make Romeo a star, but it is Victoria who is the driving force.’

Fancy building a tennis court in our garden too, Vic?